Member Of Lil Durk’s Inner-Circle Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Attack

THF Bay Zoo was fatally shot in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Saturday afternoon in a daylight ambush that left two others wounded.

THF Bayzoo was gunned down Saturday afternoon in a brazen daylight shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side, ending the life of the 35-year-old rapper whose name had become synonymous with the city’s drill music underworld.

Devonsha Collier, better known as THF Bayzoo, was hit multiple times during a 3 P.M. shooting in the Little Village neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two others were also wounded in the incident and taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

The attack marked another grim entry in the ongoing violence surrounding Chicago’s drill scene, where the line between music and street life has often blurred.

THF Bayzoo had long been affiliated with Only The Family, the rap collective founded by Lil Durk and was considered one of its most street-certified members.

Confirmation of his death came via Instagram from fellow OTF artist Doodie Lo, who posted a heartfelt tribute to his 500,000 followers.

“MY BFF MY BRUDDA MY DAWG TAUGHT ME ALOT THIS ONE HURT WOP MAN EVERYBODY KNOW OUR RELATIONSHIP,” he wrote. In another post, he added, “I GOT YO KIDS FOR LIFE WHEN I GOT SHOT YOU JUMPED ON THE ROAD NO QUESTIONS.”

THF Bayzoo’s reputation in the drill community was built on both his music and his alleged street activity. Known as “The Chicago Spinner,” he was described on Apple Music as a “long-standing member of the Family” who “spits authoritative bars.”

He appeared on tracks like “Sip Again” from the OTF compilation album Only The Family – Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros, which also featured the late King Von, who was killed outside an Atlanta lounge in 2020.

Beyond music, THF Bayzoo’s criminal record painted the picture of a man deeply embedded in Chicago’s gang conflicts. In 2022, he was arrested on felony weapons charges. More notably, he was charged in 2014 for his alleged role in a July 4, 2009, homicide.

Prosecutors claimed he approached 21-year-old Dominic Barnes, asked about his gang ties, then shot him several times before robbing him.

His death comes amid heightened scrutiny of OTF, following Lil Durk’s arrest on murder-for-hire allegations. Federal raids last year also swept up several OTF affiliates, leaving the crew fractured and under pressure.