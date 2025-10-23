Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier, Trail Blazers’ Head Coach Chauncey Billups Busted In Mafia Takedown Over Gambling

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier was arrested by federal agents in a gambling investigation that also netted Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

Miami Heat player Terry Rozier found himself in federal custody Thursday (October 23) as the FBI executed a sweeping takedown of illegal gambling operations with ties to organized crime.

The Miami Heat guard was among 34 defendants arrested in what authorities called a “massive, nationwide” investigation targeting sports betting schemes and rigged poker games.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was also arrested in Oregon as part of the coordinated law enforcement action. The former Detroit Pistons star and current NBA coach was expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the charges at a news conference, describing the cases as “historic” and ongoing.

“This is an illegal gambling operation and sports rigging operation that spanned the course of years. The FBI led a coordinated takedown across 11 states to arrest over 30 individuals today responsible for this case, which is very much ongoing,” Kash Patel said.

Christopher Raia, assistant director of the FBI’s New York Field Office, emphasized the scope of the operation, which included 13 Mafia members and associates alongside current and former NBA personnel.

The investigation revealed two separate but related criminal enterprises. Rozier allegedly participated in a sports betting conspiracy where he provided inside information to co-defendants who then placed wagers with online sportsbooks.

Federal prosecutors detailed one specific incident from March 23, 2023, when Rozier was playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

According to the indictment, Terry Rozier tipped off a co-defendant about his plan to leave the game early with a fake injury. He exited just nine minutes into the contest, allowing conspirators to place $200,000 in bets against his statistical performance.

The 31-year-old guard, who earns $24.9 million this season, missed Miami’s season opener Wednesday night against Orlando due to a hamstring injury. His absence now takes on new significance given the federal charges.

Billups faced separate allegations related to an illegal poker operation with Mafia connections involving the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese crime families.

“The fraud is mind-boggling. It’s not hundreds of dollars. It’s not thousands of dollars. It’s not tens of thousands of dollars. It’s not even millions of dollars. We’re talking about tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery,” Patel added.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. revealed that the games were rigged using sophisticated technology, including modified shuffling machines and X-ray equipment to read face-down cards.

The 49-year-old coach led Portland to their season opener Wednesday night, a loss to Minnesota. His arrest came less than 24 hours after coaching the Trail Blazers in what may be his final game on the sideline.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones also received charges in the sports betting case. The investigation exposed a network where NBA insiders allegedly shared confidential information with gambling rings that violated league policies and federal law.

Rozier’s 11-year NBA career includes 665 games, averaging 13.9 points per game. He played crucial roles in Boston’s playoff runs from 2016 to 19 before joining Charlotte and eventually Miami.

His four-year contract runs through 2026 with a total value exceeding $97 million.

Billups brings Hall of Fame credentials to his coaching role, having won the 2004 NBA championship with Detroit and earning Finals MVP honors. The five-time All-Star averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 assists during his 17-year playing career after being selected third overall in 1997.

The gambling probe follows last year’s case involving former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, who received a lifetime NBA ban after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

Porter admitted to betting on his team to lose and sharing confidential information with gamblers.

Federal authorities indicated the investigation remains active with additional arrests possible.

Both Rozier and Billups face potential prison time if convicted on the federal charges. The NBA has not yet announced disciplinary actions, though the league maintains strict policies against gambling violations.