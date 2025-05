Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michelle Obama, Tina Knowles and Kamala Harris have joined the viral craze sparked by 803Fresh’s “Boots on the Ground.”

Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles lit up the stage in National Harbor, Maryland, this week with a surprise performance of the viral “Boots on the Ground” dance during a stop on Knowles’ Matriarch book tour—prompting a roar of applause from the packed crowd.

Knowles, who revealed the track is one of her personal favorites, danced alongside Obama to the delight of attendees.

The moment quickly exploded online, but it didn’t stop there. Former Vice President Kamala Harris also jumped on the trend, showing off her own moves after learning the choreography from a TikTok creator.

The dance, set to the infectious track by viral sensation 803Fresh, has gained traction on social media thanks to its catchy rhythm and high-energy moves.

Meanwhile, the song’s momentum reached another level when Beyoncé incorporated a mashup of “Boots on the Ground” with her Cowboy Carter track “Heated” during a tour stop earlier this week.

The performance marked a major co-sign for 803Fresh, who shared his reaction in an emotional Instagram post.

“From a small town like Wagener, SC… this moment was overwhelming and a shock to me,” he wrote. “To have Beyoncé even know what my song is – let alone do a piece of it – made me so ecstatic. Unbelievable to hear Boots on the Ground performed on one of the biggest stages in the world by the Queen. I’m so excited to see what the future holds!”