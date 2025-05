Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé celebrated Tina Knowles’ No. 1 memoir with a heartfelt tribute during her Cowboy Carter Tour, joined by daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi.

Beyoncé turned her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Los Angeles into a family celebration as she honored her mother, Tina Knowles, for landing the top spot on The New York Times Best Seller list with her memoir The Matriarch.

The superstar songstress paid tribute to Knowles on Thursday night (May 1).

“This is a significant day,” Beyoncé told the crowd, with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi standing beside her onstage. “Because my mother, who has dedicated herself to her book, has achieved the number one spot on the New York Times Best Seller list.”

The moment quickly turned into a full-blown tribute, with Beyoncé leading the audience in a “Congratulations, Mama T” chant as the crowd roared in support.

BEYONCÉ BRINGS MAMA TINA ON STAGE TO CONGRATULATE HER ON HER BOOK, ICONIC😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/UTS82GNkAS — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 2, 2025

The tribute wasn’t Beyoncé’s first show of support. She previously praised her mother’s memoir on Instagram ahead of the launch.

“Mama, I couldn’t be prouder,” she wrote. “My love for you surpasses what words can express. You poured your heart into this book. I’m thrilled for you to share some of the experiences shaped you who you. To know you is to love you. But please, don’t spill too much Mama Tea.”

In a pre-recorded message played during Tina’s book tour launch, Beyoncé added, “I’m so excited because I want to congratulate you on having the No. 1 book… I’m so proud of you, and this is so well-deserved.”

Earlier this week, Beyoncé also joked on Instagram about Tina Knowles’ success.

“The Mama T was that good??” she teased. “Ha. You deserve it, I’m so proud!”