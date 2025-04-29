Beyoncé’s Daughters Steal Spotlight With Surprise Cowboy Carter Tour Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter lit up the stage beside Beyoncé during the Cowboy Carter Tour opener in Los Angeles with a surprise performance.

Beyoncé‘s daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, stole the spotlight during the sold-out kickoff of her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night (April 28).

Blue Ivy, 13, returned to the stage with her mother during “America Has a Problem,” executing the choreography with precision and confidence.

Her polished performance echoed her earlier appearances on the original Cowboy Carter Tour, and the crowd responded with roaring approval.

Not to be outdone, 7-year-old Rumi Carter made her stage debut during “Protector,” joining Beyoncé and Blue for a tender moment that lit up the arena.

Rumi waved to the audience, danced beside her sister and mother, and beamed as the crowd cheered her on.

Blue Ivy later owned the spotlight with a show-stopping dance solo to Beyoncé’s 2006 hit “Deja Vu.”

BLUE IVY SERVES COMPLETE CVNT DUEING HER SOLO TO BEYONCÉ'S DEJA VU, IFCKINGCONICCC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GhxD0GuK1n — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 29, 2025

The nearly three-hour show, packed with about 40 songs, also featured a career-spanning video montage chronicling Beyoncé’s journey from her Destiny’s Child days to her recent Grammy win for Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.

Emotional interlude shows all the moments of Beyoncé's career before the performance of 16 Carriages . pic.twitter.com/uaYNeIvJ3y — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) April 29, 2025

Other highlights from the electrifying show include Beyoncé riding a mechanical bull while performing “Tyrant.”

The footage included rare glimpses of her family life with JAY-Z and their children.

Though fans have long called for official music videos, Beyoncé has continued to share visuals through curated montages at her concerts and documentaries.

Despite rumors of low ticket sales, Parkwood Entertainment confirmed via social media that the opening night was sold out.