Mickey Factz To Teach “The Art of the MC” As NYU Professor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bronx rapper Mickey Factz has been named an adjunct professor at New York University’s prestigious Clive Davis Institute, where he will teach “The Art of the MC” starting October 23.

The course marks a significant milestone for the 42-year-old artist, who takes over from Black Thought of The Roots. Factz will guide students through the history and craft of Hip-Hop over seven weeks.

“It’s an honor to continue the legacy of MCs that preceded me to teach at the Clive Davis Institute,” Mickey Factz said in a statement. “I will be bringing my expertise, wealth of knowledge and mentoring to a historic space such as NYU.”

The class will function as a workshop. Students will explore song structure, freestyle development, and stage presence. They will also study the philosophies behind Hip-Hop as both a musical movement and cultural force.

Factz brings impressive credentials to the role. The rapper gained national attention as part of XXL Magazine’s 2009 Freshman Class alongside artists like Kid Cudi and Wale. He has collaborated with major stars, including Drake and Kendrick Lamar, throughout his career.

Beyond performing, Factz has established himself as an educator. He founded Pendulum Ink Academy, an online school focused on teaching lyricism and Hip-Hop fundamentals. The academy has graduated multiple classes of aspiring rappers.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Mickey Factz to the Clive Davis Institute for the ‘Art of the MC’ course,” said JD Samson, director of performance at the institute. “Professor Mickey is entering the department with his groundbreaking hip-hop pedagogy and decades of experience as a lyricist, educator, and cultural innovator.”

The Clive Davis Institute at NYU Tisch has long championed diverse musical genres. The program aims to prepare students for careers in the modern music industry.

Factz also has deep roots in battle rap, a competitive form of Hip-Hop that emphasizes wordplay and improvisation. This background will likely inform his teaching approach as students learn to craft compelling verses under pressure.

The rapper expressed gratitude to colleague Shawn Setaro for recommending him for the position. “Long Live Lyricism. Class is in session. Literally,” Mickey Factz added.

NYU students will now have access to instruction from an artist who has spent over 15 years perfecting his craft. The course represents the university’s continued commitment to legitimizing Hip-Hop as an academic subject worthy of serious study.