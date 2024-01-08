Mike Epps Admits Katt Williams Told Some Truths On “Club Shay Shay”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The stand-up comedian continues the conversation about his “Friday After Next” co-star.

Katt Williams lit a fuse that exploded a bomb across the comedy world. His appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast triggered a response from other entertainers, including Mike Epps.

The über-viral Club Shay Shay interview featured Katt Williams sharing his thoughts on his comedic peers like Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, and Cedric the Entertainer. As the internet obsessed over the top trending topic, Mike Epps took the opportunity to fire some playful shots at Williams.

Mike Epps used a recent stand-up set to claim that Katt Williams wore a fake Fendi jacket on Shannon Sharpe’s show. The routine included Epps telling the audience that Williams should have put on something different.

Mike Epps Says The Comedians Are Just Having Fun

After catching some backlash for his Katt Williams joke, Epps went on Instagram to address what he had to say about Williams’s outfit. The Upshaws actor posted a photo with Katt with a lengthy caption.

“I put all these [m############] on and still putting comics on today. None of y’all [are] brave enough or care enough to work with him or come around him. Stop making this s### so bad. [We’re] comedians,” Mike Epps wrote.

He also added, “I put him in a movie when no one wanted to work with him. Some of that s### he said was true and some of it was not. At the end of the day, we [are] all Black men in a business that is not OURS. I cracked on his jacket because that’s what comics do. All this s### is marketing dummies. All the s### he said and y’all mad at me [face with tears of joy emojis]. Get the f### outta here. We having fun, y’all stressing.”

Mike Epps Instagram Post

Katt Williams Called Out Rickey Smiley For His Remarks About Friday After Next

Mike Epps did not offer specific examples of which comments by Katt Williams were truthful. The nearly three-hour Club Shay Shay episode included Williams discussing Black comedians wearing dresses, the Illuminati, sexual misconduct in Hollywood and more.

One portion of the Club Shay Shay conversation centered around the Friday After Next movie. Both Katt Williams (Money Mike) and Mike Epps (Day-Day Jones) starred in the 2002 Christmas comedy. Williams took issue with Rickey Smiley (Santa Claus) claiming he initially had the role of Money Mike.

“You mean in Hollywood they cast a 5’5″ black Santa Claus that weighs 145 lbs? That’s your story? Your story is the Ricky Smiley that couldn’t even do curse words because he had a Christian fan base, he was going to play the pimp? Why you didn’t ask him why has he played a woman in more movies than he’s played a man?” Williams asked Sharpe.