Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mike Epps reveals exciting news about the Friday franchise and makes a heartfelt plea for legendary comic Chris Tucker to return.

Mike Epps is giving Ice Cube his flowers after confirming that the long-awaited fourth installment of the Friday film franchise has been greenlit while urging Chris Tucker to return as the beloved character Smokey.

Epps, who played Day Day in the movie’s two sequels, announced the good news during an appearance on The Breakfast Club Tuesday (March 4).

“Cube called me the other day and said, ‘We just finished the deal,’” he began. “So we doing Last Friday.”

He continued, “I haven’t seen the script but I’m pretty sure it’s good. And we gonna bring in the new comics. We gonna bring the DC Young Flys and all of them in with the OGs and it’s gonna be a good ass time.”

Mike Epps also shared his desire to bring Chris Tucker back to reprise his role for the first time since the original Friday movie.

“We need to get Chris Tucker in that because people still love Chris Tucker,” he added. He’s still Smokey—he laid it down! He positioned me to do it. Chris, if you listening: we need ya, baby boy. Come on back!”

Chris Tucker previously indicated he’s open to reprising his role for Last Friday but only under the right circumstances.

“I don’t know, it has to come back right,” he said during an interview in 2024. “Because, like I said, at this point, you know, I’m only doing stuff that I know that I could do my best and I can have a lot of fun, got to be right.”

Meanwhile, last November, Ice Cube revealed he had a Last Friday script ready to go but studio executives rejected it.

Cube revealed he struggled to get executives to approve the script, which would see the returns of fan favorites including Deebo, Smokey and Ezal.

Ice Cube reveals that the script for the new Friday movie featured Craig and Day-Day being forced to enter rehab, ran by Smokey, but Hollywood executives rejected it.



(🎥: Cam Newton/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/QkliutwEKi — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 29, 2024