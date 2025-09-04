Montell Jordan Reveals Cancer Has Returned & Spread

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Montell Jordan confirmed his cancer has returned and spread to his lymph nodes nearly a year after prostate removal surgery.

Montell Jordan delivered a sobering health update during an appearance on NBC’s TODAY, revealing that cancer has returned and spread to his lymph nodes nearly a year after undergoing prostate removal surgery.

“I always imagined I would be telling my prostate cancer story from the other side of prostate cancer because I had a radical prostatectomy surgery. My prostate was removed. There were clear margins,” Jordan said during the interview. “Close to a year post-prostatectomy, I still need to go back and have additional treatments because it’s detected that there is still cancer.”

The 55-year-old singer, best known for his 1995 Hip-Hop anthem “This Is How We Do It,” first learned of his diagnosis in early 2024. Jordan credited routine checkups and a long-standing relationship with his doctor for catching the disease early.

“I would go regularly to my doctor for screenings, and at that time — we’re talking over a decade ago — most prostate screenings were kind of taboo,” he said. “Because I was going and had a history of what my blood levels were like, that’s how they were able to detect it.”

Montell Jordan emphasized the importance of early detection, saying, “Early detection is the thing that allows me to have a choice to treat it and live and to continue giving myself the best quality of life possible.”

Now facing a new phase in his medical journey, the artist will begin a seven-and-a-half-week course of targeted radiation. He’ll also take hormone blockers to slow the cancer’s progression.

“It is a seven-and-a-half week interruption of life to make sure that I have a longer life,” he said.

Jordan’s last surgery was nearly a year ago, and his next round of treatment is expected to begin in the coming weeks.