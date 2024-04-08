Nikki Sixx Slams Reports Mötley Crüe’s New Album Is A Blend of Country And Hip-Hop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mötley Crüe’s foray into a mix of country and Hip-Hop elements has ignited a conversation on genre-blending in today’s industry.

Mötley Crüe is an iconic band well-known for its rock and roll anthems, but group member Nikki Sixx had the group’s fans screaming “Louder Than Hell” over his recent revelation—and now he has been forced to clarify his comments.

Last week, Nikki Sixx sent out a tweet claiming Mötley Crüe was venturing into a new musical territory that amalgamates country and Hip-Hop.

The band’s bassist indicated that their upcoming new music “has been described as a powerful cross between country and Hip-Hop,” which would have diverged significantly from their traditional hard rock and glam metal roots.

New Crüe coming up right around the corner. People who have heard it say it’s a powerful cross between country and hip hop. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) April 4, 2024

The unexpected direction has left the Mötley Crüe fandom divided, with some expressing enthusiasm for the experimentation while others remained skeptical about the departure from the band’s established sound.

Over the weekend, Nikki Sixx responded to the backlash – and blamed the media for taking his original tweet seriously – even though he never provided much context to his post.

Media running with a joke about new Motley Crue music just shows how they can be unprofessional and irresponsible. But they probably just saw an opportunity for clickbait to sell ads. This stuff always makes me laugh….Anyway. Our new music is actually kinda reggae EDM. But… — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) April 6, 2024

“Media running with a joke about new Motley Crue music just shows how they can be unprofessional and irresponsible,” Nikki Sixx wrote. “But they probably just saw an opportunity for clickbait to sell ads. This stuff always makes me laugh….Anyway. Our new music is actually kinda reggae EDM. But with a bit of Dylan.”

This development comes after notable comments from band members Tommy Lee and John 5, who have teased the production of “insane tracks” and “incredible” guitar work, respectively, in the lead-up to the band’s next album release.

After 43 years in existence, the group seems to be following the same old formula. Their last album, Saints of Los Angeles, was released on June 24, 2008.