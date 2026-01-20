NBA Fans React: LeBron James All-Star Snub Shocks Sports World

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LeBron James’ 21-year All-Star starter streak ends as Lakers legend fails to make 2026 starting five for first time since rookie season.

The unthinkable just happened.

LeBron James didn’t make the All-Star starting lineup for the first time in 21 years. The NBA dropped the 2026 All-Star starters on Monday and the Lakers legend wasn’t on the list. His historic run, which began in 2005, finally came to an end at age 41.

Fans, players and media voted for five Western Conference starters. Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama got the nod instead.

The King’s numbers tell the story. He’s averaging 22.6 points per game this season. That’s his lowest scoring average since his rookie year back in 2003.

James missed the first 14 games due to sciatica. When he came back, he looked rusty and struggled to find his rhythm early on. His legendary streak of scoring at least 10 points in 1,297 straight games ended in Toronto last month. That was another sign that Father Time might be catching up.

The voting process splits three ways. Fans control 50 percent of the vote. Current players and media each get 25 percent. All three groups chose other players over James this time. That’s never happened since he became a superstar.

Doncic led all Western Conference vote-getters. The Lakers guard is putting up monster numbers with 33.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

Jokic continues his dominance despite missing recent games with a knee injury. The Nuggets center was averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 11 assists before getting hurt.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning MVP and the Thunder are the league’s best team. He’s dropping 31.8 points nightly while leading Oklahoma City to the top seed.

Curry made his 12th All-Star team at age 37. The Warriors legend is still cooking with 27.6 points per game as his birthday approaches. Wembanyama earned his first All-Star starting spot. The Spurs phenom is averaging 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and a league-leading 2.6 blocks.

The Eastern Conference starters include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham and Jaylen Brown. Antetokounmpo topped the East voting despite Milwaukee sitting 11th in the standings. The Greek Freak is putting up 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Cunningham leads the surprising Pistons to the East’s top record. Detroit is on pace for 60 wins after its meteoric rise. Maxey is averaging over 30 points for the first time in his career. The 76ers guard has helped Philadelphia climb back into playoff contention.

Brunson continues his stellar play for the Knicks with 28.2 points and 6.1 assists per game. This marks his third straight All-Star selection. Brown earned his spot with a career-high 29.7 points per game. The Celtics forward has Boston sitting second in the East behind Detroit.

Social media exploded when the news broke. Fans couldn’t believe James got snubbed after two decades of dominance.

LeBron and Bronny heard they’re not starting at the Allstar Game. pic.twitter.com/aksyjelSp0 — OLDSKOOLBBALL (@oldskoolbballx) January 19, 2026

The 2026 All-Star Game features a new format. Teams will be divided by nationality rather than by conference. Two American squads will face one international team in a round-robin tournament. Each game lasts 12 minutes like a regular NBA quarter.

Commissioner Adam Silver will add players if the voting doesn’t produce at least 16 Americans and eight international players. James still has a chance to make the reserves list. Coaches will select those players and announce them on February 1.

The All-Star Game takes place February 15 at the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

LeBron not being a Allstar starter feels so wrong. Kind reminder that I am getting old aswell 😂#NBA — EAGameday (@EAGameday) January 19, 2026

If LeBron Raymone James don’t play in the allstar game I’m not watchin the whole weekend — 🄼🄸🄺🄴 🄷🄰🅈🄽🄴🅂🌞😎🔥 (@MikeHay65576054) January 19, 2026

LeBron can use the NBA All-Star break to stay home, rest, and recharge, leaving the stage to that fat Eastern European guy. I can also choose not to watch. — Ердаоцяо (@FarKGCD) January 20, 2026

Can we all agree that LeBron at 40 is a miracle? He’s still dunking on everyone. #NBA — Milton Mack (@macklooke0308) January 20, 2026