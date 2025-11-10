NBA Herm Reveals He’d Tie NBA YoungBoy’s Shoes Out Of Gratitude

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Herm Tha Blacksheep professed loyalty to NBA YoungBoy, praising the rapper for changing his life and vowing to “protect the brand.”

Herm Tha Blacksheep declared unwavering loyalty to NBA YoungBoy, in a display of public loyalty to the rap star who changed his life.

The rapper, also known as Herm Tha Blacksheep, opened up about his willingness to handle personal tasks for NBA YoungBoy. His comments revealed the depth of gratitude he feels toward the chart-topping artist.

“You can’t be too hard to hold the door open. You can’t be too hard to close the door. I don’t give a f### if his shoes come untied, bro. I’mma tie that b####. You know what I’m saying? I’mma do whatever I gotta do to make this s### be how the f### it’s supposed to be,” Herm The Blacksheep told the Mogul State Of Mind podcast.

This display of allegiance highlights the tight-knit nature of the Never Broke Again collective. The Louisiana-based label, founded by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has cultivated a family-like atmosphere among its roster of artists.

“He’s a millionaire. F###, he ain’t got to be opening doors. If it start raining, I got an umbrella, s###, I’mma hold that b####. You gotta protect the brand,” NBA Herm said.

The Never Broke Again signee’s comments come during a period of continued success for the label.

YoungBoy has maintained his position as one of the most-streamed artists in the country, with his business acumen extending to developing talent like Herm.

The Baton Rouge rapper’s first major tour in five years generated over $70 million in revenue from more than 500,000 tickets sold across 40 consecutive sold-out shows, positioning the MASA tour among the top 10 highest-grossing rap tours in U.S. history.

His Dallas opener at American Airlines Center on September 1 marked his most-attended concert ever with 14,846 tickets sold, while his Barclays Center performance in New York City became his highest-grossing show at $1.9 million.

NBA Herm’s willingness to perform humble tasks reflects the respect he holds for YoungBoy’s role in transforming his circumstances.

Over on X, Herm’s comments were met with a variety of responses. Some commended him for his loyalty to NBA Youngboy, while others felt like he was kissing up, just because the Baton Rouge rapper is worth a lot of money.

“All that’s cool but tying a n#### shoes shouldn’t even cross your mind,” one user said, while another chimed in and added: “He’s right, that’s loyalty YB changed they lives forever.”