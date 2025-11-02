New York Rapper Cardi B Invited To Join Patriots “Family” After Stefon Diggs Relationship

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B may be from the Bronx but her pregnancy with Stefon Diggs has Patriots wives ready to claim her as one of their own.

Cardi B may be a Bronx native with New York roots, but a surprise pregnancy with Stefon Diggs has her getting a warm welcome from the New England Patriots inner circle.

After Cardi B revealed on CBS Mornings that she’s expecting her fourth child—this time with the Patriots wide receiver—Victoria Gibson, wife of running back Antonio Gibson, wasted no time rolling out the metaphorical welcome mat.

“Hey Cardi, it’s two of your future favorite WAGs,” Gibson said in a video posted to Instagram alongside Jayda Kamryn Hawkins. “A lot of people are looking forward to meeting you.”

The clip quickly circulated online, catching the attention of Patriots supporters and stirring conversation about the rapper’s unexpected ties to New England.

Known for her fierce loyalty to her hometown, Cardi’s shift toward Patriots territory raised eyebrows among those who expected her to back the New York Giants or Jets.

Gibson told People the idea came naturally while planning a tailgate party. She said the Patriots WAGs—wives and girlfriends of players—prioritize community and wanted Cardi to feel included.

“We were thinking about the tailgate and how much fun it was going to be, and that’s when we were like, ‘Oh, we should invite her,'” Gibson said. “We want to extend that invitation to everybody that’s part of the family — part of the community — who wants to come, so that’s why we wanted to make sure she knew.”

The Grammy winner’s relationship with Diggs marks a new chapter following her public separation from Offset earlier this year.

The pregnancy news added another layer to her evolving personal life, and now, potentially, her sports affiliations. Gibson admitted the most challenging part of the invite was figuring out how to reach Cardi directly.

“We didn’t know how to get in touch with her,” she said. “I don’t know if she’s seen it.”

Still, Gibson made it clear that the door is wide open.

“I’ll embrace her with open arms,” she said. “She might be like, ‘Girl, get off of me, but that’s just who I am.’ She has nothing to be nervous about if she’s got me!”

Gibson met Antonio through Instagram before the couple tied the knot earlier this year. His move from Washington to New England brought her into the Patriots fold, where she’s now helping shape the team’s off-field culture.