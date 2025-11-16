Newark Shooting Leaves Two Dead—Including 10-Year-Old Child

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The police continue to search for answers and the community reels from another act of gun violence.

Newark police swarmed Chancellor Avenue Saturday night (November 15) after a burst of gunfire left a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman dead and three others wounded in a violent outburst that rattled the New Jersey city.

According to Fox 5 New York, the shooting unfolded just after 7 p.m. local time at the intersection of Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. First responders arrived to find five people suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite emergency efforts, the boy and woman were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Three other victims—an 11-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 60-year-old man—were hospitalized but are expected to survive, authorities said.

The aftermath was captured on the Citizen app, showing a heavy police presence as officers secured the scene and began combing for evidence. As of Sunday (November 16), no arrests had been announced and investigators have not released any details about possible suspects or motives.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy addressed the tragedy on social media, writing, “Please keep the victims and their families in your prayers tonight.”

The identities of the deceased have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has launched a full-scale investigation into the shooting. A $10,000 reward is being offered through the Essex County Crime Stoppers program for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call 877-TIPS-4-EC.

Newark has made strides in reducing crime under Mayor Ras Baraka, but this latest act of violence has reignited concerns about gun-related incidents in the city. Community-based programs have been credited with lowering violent crime in recent years, making Saturday’s events even more painful for residents.

