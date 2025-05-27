Nicki Minaj Revealed She Nearly Quit Music After Years Of Criticism

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj revealed that she nearly quit music and opened up about the personal cost of fame, as well as the decision to delay motherhood.

Nicki Minaj opened up about the emotional toll of fame and motherhood in a revealing interview with Vogue Italia, where she admitted that she has considered walking away from music “so many times.”

The Hip-Hop heavyweight opened up about the pressure of public scrutiny and the sacrifices she’s made since launching her career in the mid-2000s.

“I’ve heard every possible criticism about me. I’ve thought about quitting so many times,” she said. “I’m glad I didn’t. I hope my story can be an inspiration and push kids, adults, anyone, not to give up.”

Now 42, Nicki Minaj reflected on delaying motherhood to focus on her career and help support her family.

“As a woman, I put off becoming a mother,” she said. “A lot of women in the industry, especially older than me, never had children.”

Nicki Minaj added, “Some don’t regret it, but others do. I put it off.”

The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper, who shares a four-year-old son with her husband Kenneth Petty, spoke about missing out on holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving to stay on the grind. “I think the price was not having a ‘normal’ life,” she said.

Although she’s now in a position where she can provide more for her son, Minaj acknowledged that parenting under the spotlight presents its own challenges.

“Things are different now, because I can give my son things I never had, but there are things I want to make sure he has, and I still need to figure out how to give them to him,” she said. “When we go out, for example, I have to worry that someone will take his picture.”

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty married in 2019 and welcomed their son in September 2020. She has not publicly disclosed his name.