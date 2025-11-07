Nicki Minaj Praises Kanye West’s Apology To Rabbi Over Antisemitic Remarks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj applauded Kanye West’s apology to Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto for his antisemitic comments and voiced support for the Jewish community.

Nicki Minaj praised Kanye West’s public apology to a rabbi for past antisemitic comments during a private meeting in Manhattan, calling it a moment of accountability and healing.

The NYC rapper superstar shared her reaction Thursday night (November 6) after a video of West’s sit-down with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto went viral.

“So happy to see Kanye publicly take accountability for the pain his words may have caused to so many,” Minaj tweeted. “Standing with our Jewish brothers & sisters.”

The clip, originally posted to Rabbi Pinto’s social media and later reshared by West, shows the rapper expressing regret for his past remarks and linking his behavior to mental health struggles.

“I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,” West said during the conversation. “Sometimes people aren’t that knowledgeable about bipolar and the cause, or what causes it, and the way you act when you have this disease.”

The meeting took place in early November 2025 in Manhattan. It marked West’s first direct apology to a Jewish religious leader since his highly criticized antisemitic outbursts, which included references to Nazi ideology and led to bans from multiple social media platforms.

Rabbi Pinto, who leads a global Jewish outreach organization, responded with compassion.

“A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: the ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace,” Pinto said, later describing West as “a very good man.”

Private Meeting Between Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto Shlit”a and Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West



During a private conversation on Tuesday with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto Shlit”a, leader of the Shuva Israel institutions, Ye expressed profound remorse for his past statements… pic.twitter.com/PkT8cjY4Bt — Rabbi_Pinto_Official (@rabbi_pinto111) November 6, 2025

West’s apology comes after years of backlash and widespread condemnation from public figures, organizations and communities around the world. His remarks had drawn scrutiny from watchdog groups and prompted corporate and social media fallout.