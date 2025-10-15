Nicki Minaj Sparks Outrage After Praising Donald Trump While Mocking Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj drew criticism after showing support for Donald Trump and mocking Cardi B’s political ties in a social media rant.

Nicki Minaj stirred political controversy while swiping at Cardi B after posting a cryptic message that appeared to endorse Donald Trump while mocking Cardi’s past support for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday night (October 14), the NYC rapper uploaded a throwback photo of herself with the caption: “Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS.”

The post immediately drew speculation that Minaj was aligning herself with Trump, prompting a wave of online backlash.

The post didn’t stop there. In what many interpreted as a jab at Cardi B, Minaj followed up with a pointed remark referencing Cardi’s endorsement of Harris during the 2024 campaign.

“Epiphany had politicians thinking she would lead them to a victory,” she added. “Had live nation thinking she knew her s###. lol. How much money did VP Harris have stacked up for her campaign, again? Yikes.”

The comments section lit up with criticism, with many questioning Minaj’s political stance and its alignment with her core audience.

“Being a trump supporter knowing 80% of your fanbase are gay femboys is definitely a choice,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Never beating the MAGA Minaj allegations.”

Others pointed out the disconnect between her apparent support for Trump and her diverse fanbase. “The concept of being maga when most of ur fans are poc and lgbtq,” one person commented.

Some even speculated about ulterior motives behind the post, with one user writing, “Sounds like desperate for Trump to pardon her sex offender husband.”

The social media uproar comes just weeks after Minaj and Cardi B resumed their long-standing rivalry.

Their latest clash erupted online in late September and early October after Cardi’s album Am I the Drama? soared to the top of the charts.

The feud escalated quickly, with both rappers trading insults and dragging family members into the fray.

Though Minaj has made politically charged statements in the past, she has never formally endorsed Trump or any other U.S. political candidate. She has also publicly stated that she is not a U.S. citizen and therefore cannot vote in American elections.