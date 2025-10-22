North West Causes Outrage With Controversial TikTok Transformation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

North West created an online controversy with temporary body modifications, tattoos and dramatic styling choices.

North West caused a major online debate after showcasing fake face tattoos and piercings in recent TikTok videos. The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West displayed blue braids, colored contacts and black grillz while declaring “fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life.”

The middle schooler’s dramatic transformation included a star tattoo beneath her right eye and her name written in cursive across her left cheek. She appeared alongside friends in multiple videos posted to the shared @kimandnorth TikTok account.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the pre-teen’s bold aesthetic choices. Some criticized the parenting approach, while others defended the look as typical teenage experimentation or Halloween costume preparation.

The controversy follows the previous backlash North received in August when she was photographed wearing a corseted top during a Rome outing with her mother.

The SKIMS founder admitted the mistake happened “in front of the whole world” and described North as typically dressing “like a tomboy most of the time.” She noted that her daughter wanted to try on something her friends were wearing from the same place they shopped.

Kanye West has also been vocal about his disapproval of North West being on TikTok.

“Don’t play with my kids,” Kanye once fumed. “Whoever y’all work for, whoever y’all think the family is working for, I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children…don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that. I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So, I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative.”

North West has gained significant attention for her fashion choices and social media presence. The eldest child of the former couple maintains an active TikTok presence with her mother, accumulating millions of followers.

North West is just 12 years old but shared these tatoo pictures and fake piercings . Ye thinks the mother is not doing a great job



Moral lesson : This is crazy for real — T_Wolf_ 666  (@T_Wolf_666) October 22, 2025

Why n##### mad at North West for drawing a star on her face — Azur℮🐖 (@Starfall_Lunar) October 22, 2025

North West new look eats idc I love the creativity — mother🧚🏾 (@EricaTheGreat_) October 22, 2025

I know that kardashian family so weird, north west is raising her self…. And it’s showing. — Jay 💫🐐 (@godsfavoriteeee) October 22, 2025

to anyone running their mouth bout north west: this is a teenager, a child with, yes more privileges than the every girl, but also with way less freedom. now she’s old enough to somehow express herself (in, what is probably a costume) & y‘all simple minded mfers hating? fu. — 𝓵𝓷𝓵𝔂𝓱𝓻𝓷* | witchboy. (@bbyh6rn) October 22, 2025