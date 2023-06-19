Offset and Quavo Reunite To Celebrate Takeoff’s 29th Birthday 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Takeoff would have turned 29 on Sunday, and Offset and Quavo joined forces to honor their Migos brethren at a celebration of his life.

Offset and Quavo have put aside their rumored differences to reunite in honor of Takeoff on the day he would have turned 29.

The Migos rappers joined forces to celebrate the life of their late group member at a private birthday tribute Sunday, June 18. Like everybody at the gathering, Offset and Quavo wore white shirts with an image of Takeoff’s face on the front.

Offset and Quavo came together to celebrate Takeoff’s birthday today:



Via @G0ATALEXIS pic.twitter.com/FlWbzNj87i — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 19, 2023

Paper lanterns filled the sky in a Rocket Man tribute as family and friends gathered to mark the first time Takeoff was absent from his birthday celebrations following his passing at a dice game last November.

Offset and Quavo seen together today for Takeoff’s birthday pic.twitter.com/Rhe5PPgxJ5 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 19, 2023

Quavo began celebrating a day early, taking to Instagram on Saturday (Jun. 18) with a video of Quavo.

“Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!!” he penned in the caption. “BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD 😵‍💫 u 29 n#### 🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀 “

Offset shared a carousel of images to celebrate Takeoff on his birthday Sunday.

“Happy birthday rocket man 🚀 the greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!!” he shared. “Purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang 🚀🚀🚀🚀”

Quavo Announces Takeoff Tribute Album

Last month, Quavo announced plans to release an album dedicated to his nephew, his first since Huncho in 2018.

“This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again,” wrote Quavo on Instagram. “I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!”

Meanwhile, Offset also opened up about his struggle to cope with Takeoff’s death in a Variety interview last month.

“It’s hard for me to talk about s### right now,” Offset said. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s### is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s### hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s### feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”