OJ Da Juiceman Locked Up For Allegedly Pointing Gun At State Trooper

OJ da Juiceman’s facing serious felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a Georgia state trooper on I-20 East in Atlanta.

OJ da Juiceman faces serious felony charges after a confrontation with a Georgia state trooper on I-20 East in Atlanta left him arrested and fighting for his freedom.

The trap rapper was taken into custody on March 15 by the Georgia State Patrol following an incident in late January when he allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer multiple times while driving recklessly through traffic.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the trooper claims OJ began tailgating and honking while they were merging into the HOV lane.

The officer says OJ then passed him, pulled out a black handgun, and pointed it directly at him before speeding off in his Nissan Altima.

When the trooper caught up to him, OJ allegedly pointed the gun again and drove away recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic.

Law enforcement investigated and identified both OJ and his vehicle. An arrest warrant was issued last month, and OJ was arrested last week, facing 10 charges in total.

The most serious is a felony count of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer.

He’s also charged with one misdemeanor count of pointing or aiming a gun at another person, one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, plus multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses.

OJ’s attorney is fighting hard for his release on bond. The legal team argues the rapper is a well-known Atlanta musician and recording artist with deep roots in Georgia, a career, and family ties to the city.

As a public figure, they claim he doesn’t pose a flight risk and should be released pending trial.

But here’s where it gets interesting. A sworn affidavit from a woman claims OJ wasn’t even driving the car that day.

She says OJ rented a vehicle on her behalf and gave permission to another man to use it. According to her statement, OJ was not driving the car at the time of the alleged incident.

This defense could be crucial if it holds up in court.

The arrest marks another legal headache for the trap artist known for collaborations with Gucci Mane.

OJ has faced weapons charges before, including a 2022 arrest in Kentucky on firearm possession and drug paraphernalia charges.

His legal team will need to prove the affidavit’s credibility to have any shot at getting him out before trial.

OJ’s next court appearance will determine whether he remains locked up or is released on bond as the case moves forward.