Papoose Walks Claressa Shields Into Weigh-In For Fight, Gets On Bended Knee

Papoose made waves at Claressa Shields’ weigh-in, showcasing both his support for the boxing champ and his move past his breakup with Remy Ma.

Papoose strolled into Flint City Hal in Flint, Michigan, on Saturday (February 1) with an undeniable swagger in a black-and-white leather shearling jacket that quickly lit up social media to support his new girlfriend, boxer Claressa Shields.

But it wasn’t just his outfit stealing attention—it was his presence at boxing superstar Shields’ weigh-in, confirming his new relationship following his split from longtime partner and Hip-Hop veteran Remy Ma.

Papoose walks in with Clareesa Shields at her weigh in! #otfmz pic.twitter.com/YlhVpYkRod — OTFMZ (@OTFMZLIVE) February 1, 2025

The rap veteran was front and center to support Claressa Shields as she prepared for her high-stakes bout against Danielle Perkins, scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2025.

In a raucous moment during the weigh-in, Papoose was spotted kneeling down and lacing up Shields’ Timberland boots.

Papoose helps his lady Clareesa Shields tie her Timbs the New York Way! #otfmz pic.twitter.com/IZyT9xzxpF — OTFMZ (@OTFMZLIVE) February 1, 2025

The match could crown Shields, who is 15-0, as the first-ever undisputed women’s heavyweight champion. A win will cement her as the only male or female fighter in boxing’s “four-belt era” to become an undisputed champion across three divisions.

Shields, an Olympic gold medalist with a pristine 15-0 record, got into a high-profile back-and-forth with Remy Ma after all parties exchanged salacious allegations.

Remy Ma, who has since admitted to being in a relationship with Eazy The Block Captain, accused Papoose of threatening to release private content and cheating on her during their marriage.

Papoose fired back, labeling Remy as a narcissist and accusing her of multiple infidelities. Shields also entered the fray and said she would fight Remy and would only take $1 as her payout.

Papoose showing up to support Shields despite the drama around his broken marriage makes it clear—he’s moving on.

As for Remy Ma, she previously declared her love for Eazy The Block Captain, who claimed people were hating on their relationship because they were happy.