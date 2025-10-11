Paul Pierce Breaks Silence on DUI Arrest with Traffic Excuse

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce responded to his DUI arrest by blaming a 45-minute traffic jam and fatigue, claiming he simply fell asleep behind the wheel on a Los Angeles freeway.

Paul Pierce blamed gridlocked traffic and exhaustion for his DUI arrest after California Highway Patrol officers found him asleep behind the wheel on a Los Angeles freeway Tuesday night.

The 47-year-old NBA Hall of Famer was discovered in his Range Rover on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 101 around 10:40 P.M., near the scene of a multi-car wreck that had shut down several lanes.

According to a statement from CHP, officers “noticed signs of alcohol impairment” and arrested Pierce on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Pierce broke his silence with an Instagram post offering his version of events.

“Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep,” he wrote. “I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep. I’m good y’all thanks for the love.”

The arrest came after officers reopened four of six lanes near the crash site and spotted Pierce’s SUV parked just south of the incident. He was reportedly alone in the vehicle.

The case is now under review by the Los Angeles city attorney, who will decide whether to file formal charges.

Pierce’s public explanation hinges on fatigue, not intoxication. He included a photo of the traffic jam in his post as evidence, though police say they observed behavior consistent with alcohol use.

The former Boston Celtics star spent 15 seasons with the franchise, earning NBA Finals MVP honors in 2008 during the team’s championship run alongside Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

He retired in 2017 after stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers, finishing his career with 26,397 points—good for 16th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Since leaving the court, Pierce has worked in sports media, most recently as a co-host on Fox Sports’ “Speak” before the show was canceled in July 2025.

Pierce has largely stayed out of trouble since retirement. As the legal process unfolds, Pierce’s future in broadcasting and public appearances could hinge on how the case is resolved.