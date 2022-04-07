Pete Davidson Rides Around With Kanye West’s Daughter In Pink Motor Cart

Kanye West is about to lose his mind after seeing pictures of Pete Davidson driving around with his oldest daughter in a pink motor cart.

Paparazzi are starting trouble after snapping a candid flick of Kim Kardashian’s comedian boyfriend and North West hanging out on late Sunday afternoon in a gated community in Los Angeles, that TMZ alleges is Scott Disick’s home.

Photographs show the couple cruising around in a pink electric MOKE car for about half an hour. Sources say also riding in the buggy was Penelope Disick, North’s cousin.

Yeezy has expressed his disdain for the “Saturday Night Live” cast member. In his new song “Eazy” featuring The Game on his new album, DONDA 2.

The song is a nod to the West Coast rap pioneer Eazy E, the founder of Ruthless Records and the pivotal group N.W.A.

N.W.A., often known as the most influential rap collective of the West Coast, was the launching pad for producer Dr. Dre, who started Aftermath Records, the label that gave 50 Cent his own imprint, to which The Game was once signed.

AllHipHop.com reported on the video for the song, noting in one scene the producer kidnaps Davidson and later decapitates his head.

West addressed the violence in the video aimed at the guy now dating his ex-wife. He wrote on his Instagram, “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

Kim still thinks Kanye’s constant inclusion of Davidson in his art and social media discussions will prompt one of his fans to hurt her new boo.

No word on what Kim or Kanye will say about the new pics.