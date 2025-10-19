Playboi Carti Smacked Girlfriend & Then Limo Driver, Bodyguard Takes Responsiblity With Martial Arts Move

Playboi Carti received a citation for assault after allegedly punching a limousine driver during his recent Utah tour stop, according to a Wasatch County police report obtained by KSL.com.

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, was traveling from Park City to Utah County for a rehearsal ahead of his October 3 Delta Center performance when the incident occurred on October 2. The 29-year-old artist, who recently made Billboard history with all 30 tracks from his album “MUSIC” debuting on the Hot 100 chart, now faces legal consequences for the altercation.

According to the police report, the limousine driver picked up Carter and his entourage from a Park City hotel to transport them to Utah Valley University in Orem for rehearsal. The driver told deputies that Carter and his girlfriend were smoking marijuana in the vehicle and engaged in an argument that escalated to the point where he felt uncomfortable.

“(The driver) stated the fight was escalating to a point he was uncomfortable and wanted to de-escalate and separate them. The client had two SUVs for service and the security guard was in the other one. (The driver) stated he contacted him and informed him he wanted them (in) different cars,” the police report states.

When the driver stopped the vehicle to separate the couple, Carter’s girlfriend became upset. Everyone exited both vehicles, and the driver said Carter “got upset and hit the girlfriend,” though he didn’t witness the actual strike but noticed she was “hunched over holding near her chest.”

The driver then became the target of Carter’s aggression. “I turned my head for just a brief minute off to the right hand side, and this (expletive) hits me in the face; punches me in the (expletive) face,” the driver told KSL.com.

Responding deputies documented physical evidence of the assault. “On the left lower jaw of (the driver) you could see redness consistent with physical contact. There was also a line on his jaw with a space. It appeared to be consistent with the space on a fist or open hand that is between knuckles. (The driver) was still shook up but after photos and statement, he was free to leave the area and wanted to do so,” the report states.

Deputies interviewed all parties separately, receiving conflicting accounts of the incident. Carter’s girlfriend claimed she was the one who hit the driver because he “got in her business,” while the security guard told deputies he elbowed the driver using a martial arts move. However, Carter admitted to the assault, telling deputies “he punched (the driver) for stopping in a weird place and dropping them off.”

Carter was issued a citation for assault and appeared frustrated with the legal process. “Although he (Carter) asked if there was a way to take care of it now, I informed him no, it will need to go through the court process,” the deputy wrote in the report. “(Carter) was compliant with law enforcement but mad that (the limo driver) was doing this based on his status. Jordan complied with photos of his hands but would not allow any photo of his face to identify the hands.”

The incident adds to Carter’s legal troubles, as he was previously arrested in 2023 for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, though his lawyer denied those accusations. Carter founded the record label Opium in 2019 and has established himself as one of Generation Z’s most influential rappers since breaking into the mainstream in 2017.

The assault citation will require Carter to appear in court to address the charges.