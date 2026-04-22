Popular Rapper’s Bodyguard Kidnapped, 15-Year-Old Charged

Ay Huncho’s bodyguard gets kidnapped by five people including a 15-year-old in Sydney’s latest gang violence incident.

Ay Huncho is at the center of another violent attack in Sydney, but this time it’s his bodyguard who’s facing the fallout and the latest controversy involves a kid.

A 15-year-old boy is among five people now charged in connection with the kidnapping and assault of Emilio Chalhoub, the personal security for the rapper and alleged Alameddine associate.

The incident unfolded Monday night around 11:30 P.M. when Chalhoub was forcibly taken from a Guildford home in western Sydney.

Masked attackers dragged him into his own vehicle, and the car was discovered partially burnt out in Villawood shortly after.

Police responded with heavy firepower, locating Chalhoub at a Casula property about an hour later with visible facial injuries. Officers seized a firearm, a baseball bat, and other items during the raid.

The 15-year-old faces kidnapping charges alongside participating and contributing to a criminal group, blackening or disguising their face with the intent to commit an indictable offense, aggravated taking or driving a motor vehicle with a person armed with a weapon, possessing an unauthorized prohibited firearm, and destroying property.

Four adult men also got charged, with two 21-year-olds and two 22-year-olds appearing at Liverpool Local Court via video link.

All four were refused bail, and the case has been adjourned until June.

According to ABC News, the prosecution told the court police had a strong case that would only get stronger as the investigation continued.

This isn’t Chalhoub’s first brush with violence tied to his association with Ay Huncho.

Last June, a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old allegedly stabbed his 62-year-old father, Bassam, at the same Guildford home, though Chalhoub was believed to be the actual target.

Detective Superintendent Jason Box noted that Chalhoub was fully aware of the risks involved with his position.

The kidnapping represents the latest escalation in a series of retaliation attacks, including shootings and firebombings, linked to the Alameddine network and rival gangs over the past week.

What’s particularly striking is how police are seeing younger offenders with little to no criminal history being contracted to carry out these crimes.

Ay Huncho himself has been repeatedly targeted as part of the sprawling feud, including a September shooting at a Merrylands home associated with him, where a 15-year-old inside survived unscathed.

The Children’s Court will determine how the teenager’s case proceeds separately from the adult defendants.