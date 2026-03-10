“Power: Origins” Finds Its Young Tasha With Rising Star Zuri Reed

Zuri Reed just landed the role that’s about to change everything for her career. The rising actress got cast as the younger version of Tasha St. Patrick in the upcoming “Power: Origins” prequel series.

She’s stepping into some serious shoes here. Naturi Naughton made Tasha one of the most complex characters in the Power universe across multiple seasons.

Now Reed gets to show us how Tasha became the woman we know. The prequel series will dive deep into the early days before Ghost, Tommy, and all the drama that made Power a cultural phenomenon.

Reed’s been building her resume with smaller roles, but this is her big break. “Power: Origins” is expected to be one of Starz’s biggest releases this year, and playing young Tasha puts her right in the center of it all.

The casting makes perfect sense when you see Reed’s range. She’s got that intensity that Naughton brought to the original character, plus the acting chops to handle the dramatic storylines “Power” is known for.

Starz hasn’t revealed much about the “Origins” timeline yet. But we know it’s going back to show how these characters became who they were before the main series started.

This means Reed will get to explore Tasha’s origin story from scratch.

The “Power” universe keeps expanding with new spinoffs and prequels. “Book II,” “Book III,” and “Book IV” all found their audiences, so “Origins” has big expectations to meet.

According to Deadline, production on “Power: Origins” is set to begin filming this summer in Atlanta.