Public Enemy Sends Message To Donald Trump With Jimmy Kimmel Performance

Public Enemy made their stance loud and clear as they rallied behind Jimmy Kimmel with a bold message and a performance on live television.

Public Enemy brought a message of solidarity to Brooklyn on Monday night (September 29), during a charged performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, using the stage not just for a medley of hits but to publicly support Jimmy Kimmel amid his ongoing feud with former President Donald Trump and the FCC.

The Hip-Hop pioneers lit up the Brooklyn Academy of Music with a three-song set including “Don’t Believe the Hype,” “The Hits Just Keep on Comin’” and their unmistakable protest anthem “Fight the Power.”

But it was Flavor Flav’s words before the music dropped that drew the loudest reaction.

“Hey yo Jimmy Kimmel, we are Public Enemy and I just want you to know that Public Enemy always got ya back,” Flav shouted, turning to reveal “Fight the Power” emblazoned across the back of his jacket.

The appearance came during a special week of Jimmy Kimmel Live tapings in Brooklyn, as Kimmel continues to deal with fallout from his recent suspension and Trump’s threats of legal action.

Trump lashed out at ABC for reinstating Kimmel’s show, accusing the network of airing “99% positive Democrat GARBAGE” and suggesting it amounted to an illegal campaign contribution.

The suspension followed controversial remarks Kimmel made about conservative figure Charlie Kirk after Kirk’s assassination, which prompted pressure from Trump allies and FCC commissioner Brendan Carr.

Kimmel’s return, however, came with a ratings boost. His comeback episode drew over six million viewers, the biggest audience for his show in a decade—even with some local affiliates refusing to air it.

Meanwhile, Public Enemy continues to make noise on their own terms. In June, the group dropped Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025 unexpectedly on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://publicenemy.bandcamp.com/album/black-sky-over-the-projects-apartment-2025">Black Sky Over The Projects: Apartment 2025 by Public Enemy</a>