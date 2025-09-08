Rapper Dave Funds His Mother’s Dream To Help Elderly Patients

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dave backed his mother’s mission in London and Surrey hospitals by funding the Juliet O Foundation, a charity she created to help elderly patients return home safely after being discharged.

The rapper and actor—known for his Brit Awards and role in Top Boy—helped launch the initiative, which provides free discharge packs to vulnerable patients.

The kits include essentials such as soap, toothpaste, tea, coffee, non-slip socks, and infection prevention items, all designed to ease the transition from hospital to home and reduce the risk of readmission.

“I’m incredibly proud of my mum and everything she’s built with the Juliet O Foundation. It means a lot to be able to support her in such a meaningful and impactful mission,” Dave told the BBC.

The foundation was established two years ago when Juliet Omoregie, a retired NHS health and social care worker with over 35 years of experience, identified a recurring problem—elderly patients leaving hospitals without their essential medications.

“In my last job, I noticed most of my elderly patients were really stressed when they were going home because they didn’t have the basic essentials they needed,” Omoregie said.

The program recently expanded to Epsom Hospital in Surrey and works in partnership with the St George’s, Epsom and St Helier Hospitals and Health Group.

The foundation’s goal is to reduce complications that often lead to emergency readmissions, particularly among patients aged 65 and older.

According to the BBC, more than 219,000 emergency hospital admissions in England last year were caused by falls in that age group.

“My son is very proud of me for doing this,” Omoregie added.