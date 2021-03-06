Rapper Fwc Big Key Busted As A Fugitive After Pricey Diamond Necklace Gives Him Away

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Fwc Big Key, whose real name is Keyon Fails, is an example of how “doing it for the ‘Gram” is for teenagers, big booty models, civilians, and entertainers who want to be stars (not thugs).
According to the Detroit Free Press, Big Key has been arrested after being a fugitive from the law in three states.
The Feds had been clocking his social media profiles, where he repeatedly rocked distinguishing jewelry that undoubtedly said to his friends he was a boss.
But to the FBI, it said “fool.” The piece was used as evidence, marked the spot and helped them locate the wanted, convicted criminal.
So what did the “Key30Six” artist do?
Let’s go state-by-state. In Texas, he was arrested for fraud in October of 2019. He was released on bond and went back north like it was nothing, drawing the attention of the “big hats,” who started looking for him after he skipped town.
In Ohio, that same year, Big Key was out on probation (four years) after being knocked on two counts of forgery and possessing criminal tools (totaling 12-month felonies).
Big Key’s current troubles came after a magistrate judge in Michigan authorized a search warrant for the FBI to raid his Oak Park residence.
According to documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, the judge had a suspicion that Big Key, whose videos have clocked millions of views on YouTube, was violating the law by having guns and ammunition in his one-bedroom apartment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAVg1A3txB8
The judge’s suspicion was correct, as the FBI agents found a Taurus G3 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with 12 rounds in his kitchen. Next to the banger, was the iced-out chain he sported on his IG.
The account (bigmoney.bigkey) that the FEDs had been following … which basically sealed his fate.
The agent said in his report: “The “Big Key” pendant found next to the pistol appears to be the same pendant necklace that Fails can be seen wearing in photos posted to his Instagram account.”
“Fails knew that he was a ‘fugitive from justice,’ Fails knew that felony criminal charges were pending against him in Texas … (but) refused to answer those charges by failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing.”
His next hearing is March 8. All the images on his Instagram have been removed.