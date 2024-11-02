How Menendez Brothers Helped Rapper X-Raided Through 26 Years Behind Bars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Longtime inmate X-Raided credits his unexpected friendship with the Menendez brothers for guiding him toward freedom and rebuilding his life.

Sacramento rapper X-Raided walked out of prison after 26 years, but he wouldn’t have done it without the unlikely guidance of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

The Menendez brothers, high-profile inmates convicted in the murder of their parents, became X-Raided’s mentors, who helped X-Raided navigate the labyrinth of politics, spirituality, and personal growth during his decades-long incarceration.

Sentenced at 17 for a gang-related murder in 1992, X-Raided—whose real name is Anerae Veshaughn Brown—seemed destined for a life behind bars.

His rap lyrics from his debut album Psycho Active were even used in court to bolster the prosecution’s case, something that would be prohibited under California’s current AB 2799 law.

Despite the grim circumstances, X-Raided’s time in prison turned into an odyssey of mentorship and redemption, thanks in large part to the Menendez brothers.

“Lyle showed me the unwritten rules of prison life, while Erik took my mind to a different level, spiritually,” X-Raided said. “They supported me, helped me develop as a man, and wrote to the parole board when I was up for release.”

Their backing proved crucial.

After serving over 26 years, X-Raided was granted parole and stepped back into a world he hadn’t seen since the early 1990s.

Now free, he’s resumed his music career, partnering with Strange Music and using his platform for community activism.

One of his key initiatives is the Augmented Forensic Youth Program (AFYP), directed at diverting at-risk youth from similar fates through mentorship and restorative justice programs.

X-Raided’s deep ties to the Menendez brothers persist as their potential resentencing looms.

Expressing his loyalty, X-Raided made it clear: “They’ve changed over the years, like I have. They deserve a second chance, just like I was given.”