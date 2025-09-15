Ray J Begs IShowSpeed To Shower Together, After Kai Cenat Turned Him Down

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J kept the chaos going by asking IShowSpeed to shower with him after Kai Cenat dipped on a similar invite during a livestream.

Ray J is back trying to make viral magic in a bathroom again—this time asking IShowSpeed to hop in the shower with him after Kai Cenat already told him “nah.”

Ray J uploaded a video from inside a steamy shower—no shirt, water running, aiming his next invite at IShowSpeed, who’s currently on Day 18 of his 35-day “Speed Does America” livestream marathon.

“My next person I want to take a shower with is iShowspeed. Yeah, n####. I heard you about the stream with Kevin Gates. And Kevin Gates is my brother. I’m gonna have that n#### line it up, bro. I’ll see you soon, iShowspeed. Talk to me, n####.”

This isn’t Ray J’s first time trying to turn a bathroom into viral content.

Just days ago, he barged into Kai Cenat’s bathroom during the streamer’s “Mafiathon 3” event—rocking shades and a Speedo—trying to join Kai mid-shower.

The second Kai saw Ray J pulling his drawers off, he dipped out of the shower so fast you’d think it was a prank, but it wasn’t.

To make it even weirder, a DJ started playing Ray J’s “One Wish” while all this was happening, turning the whole scene into some kind of surreal meme moment.

Ray J ended up showering alone, but it didn’t matter. Social media lit up instantly, with people clowning the whole thing and wondering what he’s really on.

In earlier streams, Ray J said he wanted to do a shower segment with Kai, but promised to keep his clothes on. That clearly didn’t happen, which explains why Kai looked so uncomfortable and snapped at him after.

Now that Kai’s out, Ray J’s got his sights set on Speed.

And even though Speed already said no once, Ray J’s doubling down like he’s trying to make this shower collab a real thing.