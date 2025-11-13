Ray J Breaks Down Over Princess Love During Live Stream & Leaves New Girlfriend in Tears

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J left his new girlfriend Shila in tears on a live stream after declaring he wants to reunite with Princess Love and leave single life behind.

Ray J stunned thousands during a chaotic live stream on November 12 when he told his current girlfriend he still wants to be with Princess Love, leaving the woman in tears and viewers speechless.

Broadcasting from what appeared to be his home, the Love Cabin host launched into an emotional monologue about his health and personal life.

“I had pneumonia. Alright? And I almost died two days ago. So I was tripping in the bed, and I was shaking, and I was losing my mind maybe two and a half days ago,” Ray J said, appearing disoriented and possibly intoxicated.

Ray J’s new girl started CRYING after he went OFF on her for constantly interrupting him on stream 😮😭👀

pic.twitter.com/vbztx7ml4S — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) November 12, 2025

The stream, which featured Shila, a contestant on his Zeus Network dating show and his apparent new romantic partner, quickly spiraled into an uncomfortable exchange.

As Shila tried to steer the conversation, Ray J cut her off and dropped a bombshell.

“I love you, you’re one of my closest friends, but I still want to be with my baby mama and my kids. I want to go home and just live life and just not think about anything else. It’s just a dirty world and I’m tired of it,” he said.

Shila, visibly upset, began to cry on camera as Ray J laughed, further confusing viewers.

The moment added another layer to the already complicated relationship timeline between Ray J and Princess Love.

The former couple, who share two children, have filed for divorce four times since 2016. Their most recent filing came in February 2024, when Princess Love announced via social media that she was ready to end the marriage for good and focus on co-parenting.

Ray J tells his side girl Shila he misses his baby momma Princess Love, says he’s tired of the streets and just wants to settle back down with his family.. he makes her cry then starts laughing 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/BkDcEBw8QZ — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) November 12, 2025

Despite the back-and-forth over the years, she confirmed in a recent update that she is “still moving forward with divorcing” Ray J.

Ray J responded to the filing by requesting joint custody and asking the court to have both parties cover their own legal fees. As of November 2025, the divorce has not been finalized. Shila, who has been featured prominently on Love Cabin, has played a central role in the show’s romantic plotlines.

Her involvement with Ray J has been a key focus of the Zeus Network series, which thrives on love triangles and reality TV tension.

The live stream drew widespread attention not only for its emotional content but also for Ray J’s erratic behavior and his declaration that he’s “tired of being out in this world.”