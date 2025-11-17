Rev. Jesse Jackson Reportedly On “Form Of Life Support” In Chicago

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The civil rights leader remains hospitalized in Chicago as doctors monitor the civil rights leader’s condition following a confirmed diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy.

Jesse Jackson was hospitalized in Chicago this week for observation related to progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurological condition he’s been battling for more than a decade, and is reportedly on a form of life support to stabilize his blood pressure

CBS News Chicago has also learned that friends and family are flying into Chicago from around the country to be by Jackson’s side.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition confirmed Wednesday (November 11) that the 84-year-old civil rights leader was admitted for monitoring after doctors officially diagnosed him with PSP in April. That diagnosis came after years of treatment for what was initially believed to be Parkinson’s disease.

“He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease; however, last April, his PSP condition was confirmed,” the organization said in a statement. “The family appreciates all prayers at this time.”

Progressive supranuclear palsy is a degenerative brain disorder that impacts balance, mobility, eye movement and swallowing. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms worsen over time and can lead to life-threatening complications such as aspiration pneumonia.

The illness typically affects people over 60 and can resemble Parkinson’s disease in its early stages, which often leads to misdiagnosis. While there is no cure, treatments like physical therapy, antidepressants, Botox injections and Parkinson’s medications may help ease symptoms.

Jackson first disclosed his health issues in 2017, sharing that his family had noticed changes in his health as early as 2014. He also revealed that his father had suffered from the same condition.

A towering figure in American civil rights history, Jackson began his activism in the 1960s alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and later launched two bids for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988. In 2000, then-president Bill Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his decades of service to social justice.

Jackson founded the National Rainbow Coalition in 1984, which merged with Operation PUSH in 1996 to form the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Despite his health setbacks, he has remained active in public life and continued his advocacy work well into his 80s.