Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Keep Up The Theme With New Baby’s Name 

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky stuck with their naming tradition after welcoming their second child, a baby boy, last month.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have kept their second child’s unique name under wraps until now, with reports the famous parents have continued a trend set by their first son’s name RZA.

The super couple welcomed their second child last month, reportedly on August 3. The fiercely private parents have remained tight-lipped about their new bundle of joy and are yet to release a photo or reveal his name.

However, The Blast reportedly obtained the child’s birth certificate, revealing Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept up a tradition started with their first son, giving the little boy a name that started with an “R.”

According to the outlet, baby Riot Rose Mayers made his entry into the world on August 1, 2023. Rihanna reportedly gave birth at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, delivering her son at 7:41 a.m.

Both parents also share names beginning with an “R.” While they are famous as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, their birth names are Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

A$AP Rocky may have given a hint to their son’s name with his latest single, “Riot,” released last month (July 20.) The track opens with the lyrics, “I might start a riot.” As per the alleged birth certificate, he and Rihanna definitely created one!

Their first son also has a moniker starting with the same letter. They named the little boy RZA Athelston Mayers after the Wu-Tang member.

As for the first images of little Riot Rose Myers, fans may have a long wait. The couple waited seven months to unveil the first photos of baby RZA. Even then, they only did so because a paparazzi snapped an unauthorized photo of the little one.

“I just went straight into protective mode,” Rihanna recalled during a February interview with Rolling Stone. “Like there wasn’t even time for rage. [Rocky and me] drove up to the trailer area and we sat in the car chatting and working out how we move forward. As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”