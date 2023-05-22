Ron DeSantis Has Made Florida Too Dangerous For African-Americans, Says NAACP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The civil rights organization joins other voices condemning what seems to be an anti-Black agenda.

The NAACP has issued a travel warning to Blacks in America and advised them not to visit Florida because of the current political climate.

The 114-year-old civil rights organization, led by Derrick Johnson, the NAACP president and CEO, has joined other advocates by releasing a formal statement that said the state is “hostile to Black Americas,” according to ABC News.

The decision to release the statement was made by the board who voted unanimously to issue the advisory warning, saying it “comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

The advisory continued, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

Johnson has critiqued DeSantis about his anti-WOKE legislation that prohibits the teaching of Black history in the state.

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon,” Johnson wrote in the advisory statement.

“He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We’re not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation,” Johnson added.

The governor and his administration have responded to the statement, calling it “a stunt.”

It could be a hefty stunt, as the state relies on tourist traffic to keep the local economy strong. In 2022, an estimated 137.6 million people visited the state, and the year before, travelers brought over $101 billion into the state.

Other groups like the League of United Latin American Citizens, a Latino civil rights group, and Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, actually released statements of boycott and advisory before the NAACP.

Do you think the warnings will stop people from traveling to heavy tourist destinations like Orlando and Miami?