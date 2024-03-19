Sexyy Red Refuses To Reveal Father Of Her Second Child – Here’s Why

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red gave birth to her second child and managed to keep the father’s identity a secret amid fan speculation.

Sexyy Red refuses to tell fans who fathered her second child. The St. Louis native explained why she didn’t want to reveal the man’s identity in a recent interview with Billboard.

“I don’t need everybody in my business,” she said. “Like why y’all want to be so nosy? Mind your f###ing business.”

Sexyy Red’s secrecy led to wild rumors, which had some fans believing Drake was the child’s father. The two played up the rumors by appearing as a couple in the music video for their “Rich Baby Daddy” collaboration with SZA (Drake isn’t the father of the child). Sexyy Red provided a brief glimpse of her kid’s actual father in a maternity photoshoot, blurring the man’s face to maintain his privacy.

The “Rich Baby Daddy” video featured VHS-style footage with Drake portraying the baby daddy. Sexyy Red, who was pregnant during filming, told Billboard she enjoyed working with Drake on the video.

“It was fun,” she said. “I f### with Drake. He a good—he a good person, for real.”

Sexyy Red performed “Rich Baby Daddy” at Rolling Loud California 2024. A clip of the performance went viral due to her struggling to sing SZA’s verse.

“Dis how it be when somebody hear you singing in da shower,” she joked on Twitter (X).

Sexyy Red gave birth to her second child in February. She initially tried to hide her pregnancy while touring in 2023.

“Touring was stressful at first because nobody knew I was pregnant,” she said. “I’d be in the bedroom trying to suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show I wasn’t. It hurt to just be onstage all day holding your stomach. It’s hard to hide it.”

Sexyy Red dropped a new track titled “Get It Sexyy” on March 15. The track was produced by Tay Keith, the producer behind her breakthrough single “Pound Town.”