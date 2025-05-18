Snoop Dogg Delivers Inspirational Commencement Speech: Here Is What You Can Learn

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg delivered a powerful speech at USC’s graduation Saturday, urging students to embrace their roots and rise above doubt with pride and purpose.

Snoop Dogg brought swagger to the USC Marshall School of Business graduation stage Saturday (May 17) at the L.A. Coliseum.

Snoop delivered a message packed with perseverance and pride to a sea of new graduates, many of whom were first in their families to earn a degree.

The Hip-Hop icon, entrepreneur and cultural mainstay didn’t hold back as he reflected on his rise from Long Beach streets to global stardom, urging students to embrace their roots and never let doubt derail their path.

“All my life, I was the underdog. They told me I wasn’t good enough. They told me I was dreaming too big. They said a kid from the LBC couldn’t make it. But guess what? I didn’t let none of that stop me,” Snoop Dogg said.

With his signature cool and a USC sash draped over his shoulders, Snoop Dogg laid out his personal formula for success: stay grounded, stay driven and stay real.

“Adversity is like the gym for your soul. It hurts. It’s heavy, but it builds you up,” he told the crowd.

He gave a special nod to first-generation college graduates, acknowledging the sacrifices and sleepless nights that led them to that moment.

“Today ain’t just about a piece of paper. It’s about the grind, the sleepless nights, the sacrifices, the prayers you whisper when nobody was watching,” he said.

Snoop’s speech wasn’t just motivational but a celebration of resilience. He encouraged graduates to walk with confidence and pride.

“I want you to walk across this stage today like the champion you are. Smile wide. Hold your head high. And when they ask you how you made it, you tell them, ‘I believed in myself, when nobody else did,” he told the students.

Snoop Dogg closed his remarks with a rallying cry that echoed through the stadium:

“It’s always the underdogs who end up running the game. Trust me, that’s why I’m running the game.” Then, with a nod to USC tradition, he ended with a booming “Fight on!”