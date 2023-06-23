Spinabenz Says Duval County Jail Guard Beat Him Up So Badly He Needed Hospitalization

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

His lawyer says his client has some neck and back injuries from the incident.

Florida rapper Spinabenz was recently sentenced to six months in jail. But he says during the first two weeks of his incarceration, he was beaten up by a Duval County guard. He took to Instagram to share the violation in a meme.

“I was beaten in Duval County PTDF yesterday unwarranted & unprovoked by JSO Sargent Riviera,” he began. “Force was so excessive I had to be taken to the hospital. X-rays and MRI revealed I have both neck and back injuries. I am in a neck brace as a result of my injuries. They placed me in administrative confinement and turned off my access to tablets so no one can see me!!!”

Spinabenz captioned the post, “ I am going to hold @jaxsheriff accountable for what your Sargent did to my love one. You can not violate his civil nor constitutional rights! I am asking that all tornadoes to tap in with all of ur media outlets and make sure they are aware of JSO latest shenanigans. ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ MLK Let’s go!!! Da Management.”

Lawyer David Bigney also made a statement to the First Coast News regarding his client’s allegations.

“I know what I’ve been told,” he said, adding that he’s spoken to Spinabenz’s family. “He has some neck and back injuries … he was accosted by one of the guards … the guard was asked to leave (work) early.

“What I’ve done is requested public records and surveillance videos. I’m looking to get to the bottom of this. Are there other complaints against this officer? Has he done this before? Is he safe at this facility?”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of the allegation and currently conducting an investigation.