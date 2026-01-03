Stefon Diggs Addresses Criminal Charges in Locker Room

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs spoke to the media for the first time since felony strangulation charges, calling it “very emotional time.”

‌Stefon Diggs finally broke his silence Friday (January 2), speaking to reporters for the first time since news broke about his criminal charges for allegedly assaulting his chef.

The New England Patriots star looked tired as he faced the media in the team’s locker room.

“It’s been a very emotional time,” Diggs said quietly. “It’s definitely an open case so I can’t even say anything about it.”

The wide receiver apologized for being unavailable to reporters over the past few days. He said he would only answer questions about football moving forward.

“I’m going to continue to be the guy I’ve been. Try to finish the season strong,” Diggs explained. “We all deal with life stuff, family stuff… being a football team is hard. You band together, you lean on your brothers.”

Court documents show Diggs faces serious charges stemming from a December 2 incident at his Massachusetts home. Police charged him with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The allegations involve his personal chef, who told police there was an ongoing dispute over money she said Diggs owed her. According to the police report, the woman claimed Diggs became angry during their discussion about payment.

“She said that they began to discuss this, which apparently angered the male,” police wrote in their report. “She alleges that the male then smacked her across the face.”

The woman told officers that Diggs then tried to choke her using his elbow around her neck, making it hard for her to breathe.

Diggs’ attorney, David Meier, strongly denied the allegations. “Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur,” Meier said.

The lawyer called the timing suspicious, saying the accusations came after an “employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction.”

This isn’t Diggs’ only legal battle. He’s also fighting a civil lawsuit from influencer Christopher Blake Griffith, who accused the NFL star of sexual assault. Diggs counter-sued Griffith for libel, claiming the allegations were fabricated for attention.

The criminal charges come at a terrible time for Diggs personally and professionally. His arraignment is scheduled for January 23, just two days before the AFC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Cardi B continues making headlines. The couple recently welcomed their first child together, but they spent Christmas separately.

Cardi B defended their relationship on social media after critics questioned why Diggs was spending the holidays with his other children rather than with her.

“Y’all want me to leave my man and be miserable,” Cardi B posted in response to the backlash.