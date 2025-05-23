Suge Knight Breaks Silence On Diddy’s Alleged Gun Standoff Following Cassie Ventura’s Testimony

Suge Knight addressed Cassie Ventura’s testimony about Diddy’s alleged armed confrontation in 2008, warning it would have gone left.

Suge Knight shared his thoughts on Cassie Ventura’s explosive courtroom testimony that Sean” Diddy Combs hunted him down with guns outside Mel’s Diner in 2008.

During a telephone interview with TMZ, the incarcerated former music executive said he believed the beef between them was serious enough that Diddy would have used the guns that night.

“If he’d have confronted me and he had a gun, you best believe he was gonna have to use it,” Knight said. “Or something was gonna happen.”

The former Death Row Records boss didn’t deny the tension between him and Diddy but made it clear that if Diddy had really shown up with three firearms, things could’ve taken a deadly turn.

Knight’s comments come after Cassie testified in court that Diddy and several men “covered their heads, grabbed guns, and drove to the diner” after learning Knight was there.

She recalled begging him not to go. “I was crying. I was screaming, ‘Please don’t do anything stupid.’ I was just really nervous for them, what it meant, what they were going to do,” she said.

Diddy’s former assistant, David James, also took the stand, saying, “It was the first time I realized my life was in danger,” after being ordered to drive with three handguns on his lap to confront Knight.

Suge Knight Claims Diddy Brought Guns Because He Was Scared

When asked if he believed the beef with Diddy was serious enough to lead to violence, Knight didn’t hesitate.

“Things can go wrong when you dealing with drugs and alcohol and even fear,” he said. He added, “Some people if they scared enough… they feel they got to do something. They can’t do it with their hands, so they got to make sure they bring guns.”

Knight also pointed out that scratched-off serial numbers on weapons are a red flag.

Asked directly whether he was armed that night, Knight laughed and replied, “You know I ain’t gone answer that question.”

Knight, currently serving a 28-year sentence, also phoned into NewsNation’s “CUOMO” last week, making a bold claim about Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles.

He suggested Diddy might try to influence jurors in his federal sex trafficking case and floated the idea that former President Donald Trump could pardon him if convicted.