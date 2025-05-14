Suge Knight Claims Diddy Will Tamper With Jury In Trafficking Trial 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight claimed Diddy could manipulate jurors in his sex trafficking trial and predicted Donald Trump would pardon him if convicted.

Suge Knight dropped a bombshell during a call-in to NewsNation’s “CUOMO” Tuesday night (May 13), alleging that Sean “Diddy” Combs could attempt to sway jurors in his federal sex trafficking case and might even be pardoned by Donald Trump if convicted.

“Puffy’s not a dummy,” Knight said. “I’m sure somebody’s going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them. That’s all you need is one.”

Cassie Ventura Testifies Diddy Halted “Freak-Off” To Hunt Down Suge Knight

Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, made the remarks just hours after Cassie Ventura mentioned him during her testimony in Diddy’s ongoing legal saga. Ventura described a tense moment during a “freak-off” at one of Diddy’s Los Angeles homes when he learned Knight was nearby at Mel’s Diner.

“We were in one of his residences in L.A. having a freak-off when he mentioned Suge was at Mel’s Diner, and we quickly packed up and headed there,” Ventura testified.

She said she was terrified and pleaded with Diddy not to do anything reckless.

“I was panicking, begging him, ‘Please don’t do anything reckless.’ I had no idea what they were planning,” she told the court. “Please don’t do anything stupid,” she recalled saying as Diddy and a bodyguard, both dressed in black and armed, left the house.

Ventura said Diddy never told her what happened when he returned and wouldn’t confirm whether he actually confronted Knight.

Knight, for his part, said he didn’t recall that specific moment but admitted he was a regular at Mel’s Diner.

“I don’t think Cassie is in a situation where she has to lie,” he said. “I don’t think she’s in a situation where she’s got to worry anymore.”

When asked directly if he believed Diddy would try to tamper with the jury, Knight didn’t hesitate.

“He’s got enough influence,” he said, adding that Diddy likely has “favors by the government” to call in.

Knight also claimed that if Diddy is convicted in federal court, he won’t be behind bars for long.

“Trump’s gonna pardon him,” he said. “I think he’s going to be alright.”