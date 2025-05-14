Diddy Abandoned “Freak-Off” To Hunt Down Suge Knight, Cassie Ventura Testifies

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura testified that Diddy grabbed guns and left mid “freak-off” to confront Suge Knight at a diner during their volatile feud.

Cassie Ventura described a tense and surreal moment in court Tuesday when she testified that Sean “Diddy” Combs abruptly ended a “freak-off” at his Los Angeles home to allegedly confront Suge Knight at a nearby diner while armed.

“We were in one of his residences in L.A. having a freak-off when he mentioned Suge was at Mel’s Diner, and we quickly packed up and headed there,” Ventura said under oath on Tuesday (May 13) per NBC News.

According to her testimony, Diddy and one of his bodyguards dressed in all black, grabbed weapons and left the house.

Recalling the moment she watched them prepare to leave, Ventura said she was “screaming and crying” and begged him, “Please don’t do anything stupid.”

She testified that when Diddy returned, he refused to explain what happened or confirm whether he even saw Knight.

Diddy’s Long-Running Feud With Suge Knight

The alleged incident adds a new layer to the long-standing animosity between Combs and Knight, two central figures in the East Coast–West Coast Hip-Hop rivalry that defined the 1990s.

Diddy, founder of Bad Boy Records, and Knight, who led Death Row Records, were at the heart of a feud that escalated into one of the darkest chapters in music history.

The tension between the two moguls was on full display at the 1995 Source Awards, when Knight took an infamous public jab at Diddy, saying, “Anyone out there who wanna be a recording artist and wanna stay a star, and don’t have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the records, dancing, come to Death Row.”

During the same event, Diddy responded with a call for peace: “All this East and West – that needs to stop.”

The rivalry has long been linked to the unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur in 1996 and The Notorious B.I.G. in 1997, though no charges have ever been filed against either Combs or Knight in connection with those killings. Theories and speculation have persisted for decades.

Knight, currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for manslaughter, recently reignited the feud from behind bars, tweeting: “Justice for 2Pac is coming Keefe D and now Diddy!!!”