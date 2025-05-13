Cassie Says Diddy Introduced Her To Oral Sex, Provided Ecstasy & “Stomped” On Her Head

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie testified that Diddy abused her physically and emotionally while controlling her music career and coercing her into sex acts during their relationship.

Cassie took the witness stand Tuesday (May 13) in a federal courtroom and described years of alleged abuse and manipulation by Diddy.

Cassie explained how she was coerced into sex acts, physically assaulted and signed to a decade-long music deal that yielded just one album.

The testimony from the 38-year-old singer and former model, born Cassandra Ventura, came as part of the prosecution’s case against the 55-year-old Hip-Hop mogul, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution.

During questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson, Cassie recounted how her relationship with Diddy began after she signed to his Bad Boy Records label in 2006.

“It was a ten-album deal,” she said. When asked if she released any albums after 2006, she replied, “No.”

She testified that their relationship turned romantic in 2007 and soon became violent.

“Yes, it would result in violence, dragging,” she said when asked if they argued. “[He would] Stomp me in the head if I was down.”

When asked how often the violence occurred, she answered, “Too frequently. I would get black eyes and bruises.”

Prosecutors showed surveillance footage from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, where a 2016 incident occurred. Cassie identified the location and said it followed what she described as a “freak-off.”

Cassie initially agreed to participate in the encounters because she “wanted to make him happy,” but added, “It wasn’t something I wanted to do, at least not that frequently.”

She said she feared saying no because “I didn’t know what No could turn into.” When asked to clarify, she said, “Making him angry.” She also said she believed Diddy had “blackmail materials.”

Cassie also described being introduced to oral sex by Diddy early in their relationship.

She also detailed a trip to Miami with Kerry Morgan and Dallas Austin, where she said she had sex with Diddy and took ecstasy. “He gave me Blue Dolphin ecstasy on a boat.”

She said she had previously taken ecstasy unintentionally when it was placed “in Gatorade.”

The couple officially ended their relationship in 2018 after more than a decade. Cassie later married personal trainer Alex Fine in 2019, who was removed from the courtroom as Cassie testified.

Diddy has denied all criminal allegations and previously issued a public apology after CNN released surveillance video of the 2016 hotel incident, calling his behavior “inexcusable” and saying he was “truly sorry.”