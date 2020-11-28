Summer Walker Trashes London On Da Track – Again In Expletive Laced Rant

(AllHipHop News)
It looks like Summer Walker’s on-again-off-again relationship with London On Da Track is off again.
The songstress took to Instagram earlier today, where she completely trashed the hit producer, who is currently sitting on the top of the chart thanks to his work on Ariana Grande’s song “positions.”
It looks like Summer is planning to put the rapper in a bad “position,” with a threat to expose him in the future.
Summer Walker also called out her dad as a “lame,” and took every black man to task, due to whatever issue she is having with London On Da Track, as she carries their unborn baby.
“Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father my grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n#### lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue,” the pregnant singer fumed.
Summer Walker also blamed her issues with London On Da Track lingering effects slavery could be having on black men as a whole, especially when it comes to relationships.
“I guess n##### still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some s###, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. S#### really sad,” Summer lamented.
Just last week, the couple appeared to be picture perfect on Instagram, after she posted a few pictures of them booed up together.
It looks like those happy memories have been scrubbed from her IG account, as the couple continues to deal with their relationship drama.
London On Da Track has remained silent despite his soon-to-be baby moms’ disparaging comments.