The Game Calls 50 Cent A Great Writer

‘The Documentary’ album creator also claims to be the better lyricist.

One of the longest-standing feuds in Hip Hop involves former G-Unit comrades The Game and 50 Cent. Tensions have been high between the two rappers ever since 50 kicked Game out of G-Unit nearly twenty years ago.

Compton-raised artist The Game became a national figure with the release of his 2005 debut album, The Documentary. That project featured 50 Cent on the tracks “Westside Story,” “Hate It or Love It,” and “How We Do.”

Hip Hop fans speculated for years that The Game wrote verses for 50 Cent including bars on “What Up Gangsta” off the New York native’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album. Game downplayed the rumors during an interview with Amazon Music.

“I didn’t write ‘What Up Gangsta’ for 50. I was in there and part of the influence,” The Game admitted. “I call like the way The Lox record music. Jada is writing his verse and Styles and Sheek is right there and they’re like, ‘Nah, say that,’ and you throw it in there.”

Additionally, The Game praised 50 Cent for his lyrical ability. The West Coaster added, “Take nothing away from 50. 50 is a great writer, that’s what he do. Especially anything that’s melodic, so hooks are his specialty. His verses be like his story, so he ain’t capping.”

The Game went on to clarify that neither man wrote for the other during their time together in G-Unit. However, the former Dr. Dre protégé insisted that 50 Cent is not a better writer than him. Game said, “[He’s] better with melodies, hooks, that’s his thing. I’ll give him that… But as far as lyricism, he can’t f### with me on that level. But he knows.”