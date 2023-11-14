The Kid LAROI Talks Dealing With Juice WRLD’s Death

The late musician mentored LAROI during the early stages of his career.

Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins passed away on December 8, 2019, at the age of 21. Prior to his death, the Chicago-raised rapper/singer helped introduce Australian rapper/singer The Kid LAROI to an American audience.

The Kid LAROI released his debut studio album, The First Time, on November 10th of this year. The project features Central Cee, Future, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and more. Plus, The First Time hosts “Where Does Your Spirit Go?” which serves as a tribute to the late Juice WRLD.

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe recently spoke to The Kid LAROI about his latest body of work. Specifically, Zowe asked the 20-year-old recording artist about using “Where Does Your Spirit Go?” to address losing loved ones.

“I wanted to just capture how I was feeling. I mean, obviously, that was the first step. And I think what comes with a lot of death and grief is obviously sadness, but anger as well,” The Kid LAROI stated. “Not only just anger for the events of death, but anger towards yourself and regret of like, damn, I wish I had told this person this, or damn, I wish I did this differently.”

On Juice, he said, “That was big bro, but I was 15 and he was 20. So there is a dynamic of, as a kid, you’re a fan and you’re like, now this guy I guess would be big bro. And now I get to travel everywhere and there’s just that sense of you’re kind of just happy to be there and move in with the flow. And one thing that I always wished I think was that I was like, ‘Damn, I wish there was in another universe.'”

The Kid LAROI also talked about how Juice WRLD helped him deal with fame, drug abuse, depression, and anxiety. LAROI also expressed feeling unable to help his mentor before he lost his life to an oxycodone and codeine overdose.

“I wish I was able to meet him now and we were able to get on a level where I could provide some type of thing for him. And I think I just was never equipped to do that then. And yeah, it wasn’t even an option. no one was looking to me,” LAROI said.

He continued, “My take didn’t matter. Again, that was a funny thing. I was like a 15-year-old kid. I’m an artist and living in bro’s house. I’m just grateful to be here and grateful to be around everything and grateful to be around these people and grateful that my life is changing.”