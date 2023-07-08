T.I. To Make TV Stand-Up Debut In ‘Comic View’ Reboot With Kevin Hart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The show will also be a part of Hartbeat weekend.

Many Grand Hustle fans are aware T.I. fancies himself as a comedian. The Hustle Gang boss has practiced his stand-up career with a live audience and didn’t receive the best response.

On April 9, 2022, Tip faced a negative response from a live audience. According to reports, the crowd inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center booed the Paper Trail album creator’s set at the April Fools Comedy Jam.

Now, T.I. will appear in a reboot of the iconic comedy series Comic View produced by Kevin Hart, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Comic View, which originally aired on BET from 1992 to 2008, quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The show provided a platform for up-and-coming African-American comedians to showcase their talent and connect with a wider audience. It played a pivotal role in launching the careers of many now-famous comedians, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley.

“I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ‘Comic View’ as part of Hartbeat Weekend making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music and culture,” Hart said in a statement. “Having hosted ‘Comic View’ in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas.”

Hosted by Mike Epps, the reboot will feature many others appearing alongside “Rubberband Man,” including Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, Bresha Webb,and D.C. Young Fly.

Hart’s entertainment company will produce the comedy franchise as part of a four-day Hartbeat weekend event in Las Vegas celebrating his 44th birthday from July 6 to 9.

The Comic View showcase is part of a larger lineup that will feature live musical performances from J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ludacris, PartyNextDoor and Kaskade.

Hart will also perform, rounding off the night.