T.I. & Tiny Seek Roughly $165K From Sabrina Peterson In Legal Battle; She Responds

Sabrina Peterson sued T.I. and Tiny Harris for defamation in a case that’s still pending, but the couple wants their former friend to pay.

T.I. and Tiny Harris asked a court to award them almost $165,000 after several claims in Sabrina Peterson’s defamation lawsuit were dismissed. According to Radar Online, the Harrises believed they were entitled to recoup money spent in their legal battle against Peterson.

“The Harrises’ request for $164,650.56 in attorneys’ fees and costs is reasonable and in line with fee awards regularly affirmed in this district,” their lawyer argued. “Given the complexity of the legal issues, the time necessary to adjudicate Peterson’s seven causes of action over a two-year period, and the additional costs of appeal, the amount requested should be awarded in full.”

Peterson, who once accused T.I. of pointing a gun to her head, sued the rapper and Tiny for defamation in 2021. The couple filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was initially denied. But the Harrises scored a partial victory in their appeal.

Earlier this year, an appeals court dismissed some of the claims brought by Peterson against T.I. and Tiny. The court allowed Peterson to proceed with her defamation and false light invasion of privacy claims.

Peterson reacted to reports about her lawsuit in an Instagram post on Thursday (August 31). She shared a text message from her lawyer to confirm she still had pending claims against T.I. and Tiny.

“The only thing that was dismissed is duplicate claims!” she wrote. “I’m going to court.”

She added, “Now back to healing & homeschooling. Stop letting celebrities & the media play in your face. May justice for myself & everyone involved in this case be prevailed.”

View the text from Peterson’s lawyer below.