T.I. Scores Partial Victory In Legal Battle Against Sabrina Peterson, Who Claimed He Put Gun To Her Head

Sabrina Peterson sued T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris after airing out assault allegations against the couple in 2021.

An appeals court struck down several claims in Sabrina Peterson’s lawsuit against T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris.

According to Law360, California’s Second District Court of Appeal axed Peterson’s claims of trade libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage. The appeals court allowed her to proceed with claims of defamation and false light invasion of privacy.

Peterson sued T.I. and Tiny after accusing the rapper of pointing a gun to her head in 2021. Peterson also publicized other women’s allegations of sexual assault against the couple. T.I. and Tiny fired back at their former friend on social media, denying the allegations. Peterson said their responses led to harassment.

T.I. and Tiny filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit based on California’s anti-SLAPP law, which protects free speech. A trial court denied the motion, so the two appealed the ruling.

The appeals court sided with T.I. and Tiny on several claims without completely dismissing Peterson’s lawsuit. But it did determine Peterson owed the couple “fees and costs incurred both in the trial court and on appeal in moving to strike the claims on which they prevailed.”

T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer Andrew B. Brettler told Law360 he was “generally pleased with the decision.” He expressed confidence in clearing his clients of Peterson’s defamation and false light invasion of privacy claims.