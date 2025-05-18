Tiffany Haddish On Dating: “I’m Running A Team Over Here”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish revealed she’s still dating several people at once and even cut one off for letting her nap through a horror flick during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The Girls Trip actress and comedian didn’t hold back when discussing her current love life, saying, “I’m still dating multiple people, but new multiple people. But one or two from the old roster transferred over to the new roster.”

She added, “There’s a couple holdovers. I’m running a team here.”

Haddish, who was married to William Stewart from 2008 to 2013 and later dated Common from 2020 to 2021, said she’s now managing her dating life like a coach with a deep bench.

But not every player makes the cut. She recalled dropping one man from her lineup after he let her sleep through the horror movie Sinners.

“I was like, ‘What happened?! What’s going on?!’ I was like, ‘Why didn’t you wake me up?!'” she said. “He was like, ‘You were so peaceful and you were snoring; I didn’t wanna disturb you.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I had to cut him off the roster.”

Haddish also laid out her dating preferences, especially when it comes to movie nights.

“I do love going to the movies, but I can only do movies, like, in the daytime. And it gotta be an exciting movie,” she said. “If we’re watching a 9 o’clock show, just know that I’ll probably be asleep by like 9:45. And I snore, and that’s a problem, especially if I sleep sitting up. Like, my mouth opens.”